Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics told investors it started a $100 million share offering to support the development of its lead candidate, FTX-6058.
  • Analyst upgrades in response to initial clinical-trial data the company released yesterday pushed the stock more than 30% higher this morning, but the rally ran out of gas.

What happened

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares are climbing again after the early clinical-stage biotech announced a plan to raise $100 million in a secondary share offering. Investors aren't thrilled about the share offering, but upgrades from Wall Street analysts helped them get over it and then some.

The stock was up more than 35% this morning, but the rally has stalled. Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics were ahead just 3.9% at 3:13 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

So what

Yesterday, Fulcrum Therapeutics stock shot up after the company read out compelling results from the first clinical trial with its first new drug candidate, tentatively named FTX-6058. This is a once-daily pill that encourages the production of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) in order to help people born with sickle cell disease (SCD).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MTX7_0bOnYjYE00
Image source: Getty Images.

Fulcrum Therapeutics is trying to turn the world of drug development on its head by using artificial-intelligence algorithms to elucidate targets to aim new drugs at. We don't know if FTX-6058 will help SCD patients reduce their reliance on blood transfusions, but signs the company shared from a trial with healthy volunteers suggest it can provide a significant benefit.

Now what

Red blood cells of SCD patients lose their round shape because hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein the cells contain, isn't as stable as it needs to be. There are complicated gene therapies in development now for SCD, but none are attacking the problem from the same angle as Fulcrum Therapeutics.

FTX-6058 is meant to treat SCD by helping patients begin producing HbF, which it appeared to do for healthy volunteers. People who received a 10-milligram pill once a day for 14 days had 4.2 times as many HbF-containing blood cells as they did before beginning treatment.

Sickle cell disease is rare, but there are more than enough patients underserved by available care to drive sales up past $1 billion annually within a couple of years after launching. We'll know a lot more about FTX-6058 around the middle of next year. In the fourth quarter, Fulcrum Therapeutics intends to begin a trial with SCD patients and a treatment period of up to three months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

