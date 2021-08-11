Cancel
Newport, RI

OPINION/LETTER: Feeling sorry for Donald Trump

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to feel sorry for Donald Trump, a dyspeptic, griping man who knows neither joy nor laughter. His latest unhappiness lies with the American women's soccer team that he dumbly identifies as a group of losers because they are "woke" and have impressed the world by rallying for a bronze medal in the Olympics. They gracefully overcame disappointment and shock at losing their first game and ended their tour of Japan in each other's arms in delight and pride. Trump only knows belittlement and jealous ignorance, oblivious of jubilation, fulfillment and grace. He should be pitied but for his ruthlessness.

