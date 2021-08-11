Scattered rain continues, but overall chances remain low

This really has been a repetitive week when it comes to the weather! Once again today, we're looking at hot temperatures with highs rising into the 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Later on today and, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop first in the Davis Mountains, and spread east into the Trans Pecos. A few storms are possible in the Basin by evening, but coverage will only be around 20%.

A similar forecast is expected through the end of the work week with high temps in the low 90s, partly to mostly sunny skies and isolated storm chances. The highest chances of rain will remain south and west of the Pecos River.

By the weekend, a weak cold front will move into the area. This will cool us down a few degrees and drop high temps into the upper 80s in some spots. Rain chances will pick up a bit, but we're still not expecting things to be truly widespread. Overall rainfall totals will likely remain on the low side. By next week, temps will rebound a few degrees, but we'll stay near or below average with only isolated rain chances.