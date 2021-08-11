Cancel
Weekly ag briefs: Colorado to host Simmental gathering, State Fair cattleman's day approaches

La Junta Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Simmental Association will host the American Simmental Association’s fall focus event August 27-31 in Denver. The schedule starts with a tour of the National Western Stock Show improvements, a live PAP demonstration by Colorado State University’s Tim Holt, a feet-and-leg scoring demonstration, free dinner and evening social. The main educational sessions will be held throughout the day on August 28 at the Doubletree on Quebec Street.

