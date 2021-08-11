13-year-old boy arrested after starting fire at Port Barrington Village Hall
The sheriff’s office said a 13-year-old boy was arrested and is facing felony charges after he allegedly started a fire at the Port Barrington Village Hall on Tuesday. The Wauconda Fire District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Village of Port Barrington Village Hall, 69 South Circle Avenue in Port Barrington, for a report of a structure fire.www.lakemchenryscanner.com
