Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Barrington, IL

13-year-old boy arrested after starting fire at Port Barrington Village Hall

By Sam Borcia
Posted by 
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sheriff’s office said a 13-year-old boy was arrested and is facing felony charges after he allegedly started a fire at the Port Barrington Village Hall on Tuesday. The Wauconda Fire District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Village of Port Barrington Village Hall, 69 South Circle Avenue in Port Barrington, for a report of a structure fire.

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

Comments / 0

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover around the clock about breaking news as it happens in Lake & McHenry County, Illinois.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wauconda, IL
Crime & Safety
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Wauconda, IL
City
Port Barrington, IL
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mchenry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Village Hall#Boy A#Structure Fire#Fire Protection#Mchenry County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Harvard, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Passenger in medical transport van killed after t-bone crash near Harvard

A 63-year-old man riding in the passenger seat of a medical transport van was killed after the van was t-boned by an SUV in unincorporated Harvard on Friday, police said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 11:45 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment at Alden Road and O’Brien Road in Alden Township near Harvard.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Former Lake County deputy coroner pleads not guilty to recording victim’s family without consent

A former Lake County deputy coroner pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging she recorded herself telling a child that their family member died in a vehicle crash. Dana A. Dingman, 36, of the 100 block of Station Park Circle in Grayslake, was indicted in July on charges of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of eavesdropping by use of a device, a Class 4 felony.
Ringwood, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner IDs Elmhurst woman killed in head-on crash in Ringwood

Authorities have identified an Elmhurst woman who was killed in a head-on crash that left another person seriously injured on Route 31 in Ringwood last weekend. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded around 10:24 a.m. Saturday to the area of Greenway Storage and Rental, 4408 North Route 31 in Ringwood, for a report of a vehicle crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy