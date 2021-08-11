Cancel
Face Mask Rules Could Be Coming To More North Texas School Districts

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Face masks rules for more North Texas school districts could be on the way, after Fort Worth ISD announced its own mask requirement.

Dozens of school districts reached out to Cook Children’s Health Care System on Wednesday for a letter from 125 doctors that was originally sent to Fort Worth ISD.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner used the letter Tuesday evening to back up his call to ignore Gov. Greg Abbott’s order and require everyone to wear masks inside schools.

As of Wednesday, more than two dozen districts asked for the letter and the number of doctors who signed the letter jumped to 165.

The letter makes recommendations of universal masking for students and staff, minimize contacts for each student and encourage eligible students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After reflecting on the data that was provided in that letter, data from Fort Worth, Texas, from Fort Worth ISD as well, and these data impact approximately 80,000 students and 10,000 employees, I have directed staff to implement a reopening of schools plan that is in accordance with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations, which includes a mask mandate for all indoor school facilities and buses for students and employees,” Scribner said Tuesday.

“We will monitor our COVID data and revisit this protocol as appropriate,” he added.

Click here to read the full letter from Cook Children’s

