JSU Crime Stats for July 2021
August 11, 2021
Lee Evancho
Jacksonville State University releases there crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
07/30/2021
| 07/30/2021 15:11
07/30/2021 15:30
|Receiving Stolen Property
| 072100027-
Pending
|Sparkman Hall
|On
07/30/2021
| 07/30/2021 08:36
07/30/2021 10:38
|Arrest- Criminal Trespass
|072100025-1
|The Pointe
|On
07/30/2021
| 07/30/2021 08:36
07/30/2021 10:38
|Arrest- Domestic Violence
|072100025-1
|The Pointe
|On
07/29/2021
| 07/19/2021 12:00
07/29/2021 12:00
|Identity Theft
| 072100024-
Pending
|Angle Hall
|On
07/28/2021
| 07/28/2021 17:22
07/28/2021 17:54
|Arrest- Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
| 072100022-1
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 07/27/2021
20:19
| 07/27/2021 19:24
07/27/2021 20:43
| Arrest- Public Intoxication
Minor in Possession of Tobacco
| 072100019-1
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 07/26/2021
17:31
| 07/26/2021 17:00
07/26/2021 17:40
|Reckless Endangerment
| 072100018-
Closed
|The Pointe
|On
| 07/22/2021
17:59
| 07/20/2021 2200
07/20/2021 2300
|Production of Pornography with Minors
| 072100016-
Pending
|Logan Hall
|On
| 07/21/2021
2143
| 07/21/2021 1830
07/21/2021 1900
|Theft of Property
| 072100015-
Pending
|Burgess-Snow Stadium
|On
| 07/16/2021
1531
| 07/08/2021 1000
07/08/2021 1200
|Theft of Property
| 072100012-
Closed
|JSU Tennis Courts
|On
| 07/15/2021
2002
| 07/15/2021 2002
07/15/2021 2022
|Minor in Possession of Alcohol
| 072100011-
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 07/11/2021
2312
| 07/11/2021 2245
07/11/2021 2310
|Information Report
| 072100008-
Closed
|Pennsylvania Avenue
|On
| 07/10/2021
0853
| 07/10/2021 0815
07/10/2021 0853
|Harassment
| 072100007-
Pending
|The Pointe
|On
| 07/09/2021
1145
| 07/09/2021 1135
07/09/2021 1205
|Violation of Student Code of Conduct
| 072100006-
Closed
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 07/08/2021
1621
| 07/08/2021 1615
07/08/2021 1637
|Domestic Violence
| 072100005-
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action
|The Pointe
|On
| 07/01/2021
2032
| 06/25/2021 1400
07/01/2021 2030
|Theft of Property
| 072100002-
Closed
|Salls Hall
|On
| 07/01/2021
1119
| 07/01/2021 1100
07/01/2021 1143
|Violation of Student Code of Conduct
| 072100001-
Pending
|The Pointe
|On
