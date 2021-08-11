Cancel
JSU Crime Stats for July 2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
August 11, 2021
Jacksonville State University releases there crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU

07/30/2021
15:09

07/30/2021 15:11
07/30/2021 15:30 		Receiving Stolen Property 072100027-
Pending 		Sparkman Hall On

07/30/2021
08:41

07/30/2021 08:36
07/30/2021 10:38 		Arrest- Criminal Trespass 072100025-1 The Pointe On

07/30/2021
08:41

07/30/2021 08:36
07/30/2021 10:38 		Arrest- Domestic Violence 072100025-1 The Pointe On

07/29/2021
11:36

07/19/2021 12:00
07/29/2021 12:00 		Identity Theft 072100024-
Pending 		Angle Hall On

07/28/2021
17:22

07/28/2021 17:22
07/28/2021 17:54 		Arrest- Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs 072100022-1
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action 		Sparkman Hall On
07/27/2021
20:19 		07/27/2021 19:24
07/27/2021 20:43 		Arrest- Public Intoxication
Minor in Possession of Tobacco 		072100019-1
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action 		Sparkman Hall On
07/26/2021
17:31 		07/26/2021 17:00
07/26/2021 17:40 		Reckless Endangerment 072100018-
Closed 		The Pointe On
07/22/2021
17:59 		07/20/2021 2200
07/20/2021 2300 		Production of Pornography with Minors 072100016-
Pending 		Logan Hall On
07/21/2021
2143 		07/21/2021 1830
07/21/2021 1900 		Theft of Property 072100015-
Pending 		Burgess-Snow Stadium On
07/16/2021
1531 		07/08/2021 1000
07/08/2021 1200 		Theft of Property 072100012-
Closed 		JSU Tennis Courts On
07/15/2021
2002 		07/15/2021 2002
07/15/2021 2022 		Minor in Possession of Alcohol 072100011-
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action 		Sparkman Hall On
07/11/2021
2312 		07/11/2021 2245
07/11/2021 2310 		Information Report 072100008-
Closed 		Pennsylvania Avenue On
07/10/2021
0853 		07/10/2021 0815
07/10/2021 0853 		Harassment 072100007-
Pending 		The Pointe On
07/09/2021
1145 		07/09/2021 1135
07/09/2021 1205 		Violation of Student Code of Conduct 072100006-
Closed 		Sparkman Hall On
07/08/2021
1621 		07/08/2021 1615
07/08/2021 1637 		Domestic Violence 072100005-
Closed- Referred for Disciplinary Action 		The Pointe On
07/01/2021
2032 		06/25/2021 1400
07/01/2021 2030 		Theft of Property 072100002-
Closed 		Salls Hall On
07/01/2021
1119 		07/01/2021 1100
07/01/2021 1143 		Violation of Student Code of Conduct 072100001-
Pending 		The Pointe On

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

