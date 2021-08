In case you somehow missed it, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently launched the popular free-to-play battle royale video game's Season 10, "Emergence," bringing the new Legend Seer, a new weapon, map updates, and more to the video game's world. While folks have been overall pretty happy with the majority of the new season's updates, the latest playable character has seemingly been dominating in matches ever since he was introduced. This isn't terribly shocking given that his kit introduces new gameplay odds and ends to Apex Legends, but Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that there will, in fact, be a nerf incoming for Seer sooner rather than later.