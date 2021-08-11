Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Five Canned Ranch Waters Worthy of Texan Coolers

By Amanda Albee
Texas Monthly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas state flower is the bluebonnet, the state tree is the pecan, and the state small mammal is the nine-banded armadillo. I say we should also have a state cocktail, and it should be ranch water: a three-ingredient, low-calorie highball made with fizzy water (traditionally Topo Chico), tequila, and lime juice. The cocktail is native to the Lone Star State, with mythical origin stories hailing from Fort Davis and Austin, and in the last year or so, it’s become a Texas-size competitor in the raging-hot market for canned mixed drinks. The pandemic likely played a role in the newfound demand: customers still want quality cocktails amid restaurant and bar closures, and are looking for something portable to share outdoors. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that many fans of ranch water are less interested in cutting their own limes or popping their own Topo caps than they once were.

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seltzer Water#Wine Coolers#The Ranch#Alcohol#Restaurants#Food Drink#Texan#The Lone Star State#White Claw#Heineken#Rtd#Ranch Rider Spirits Co#Cantina Especial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy