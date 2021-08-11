Five Canned Ranch Waters Worthy of Texan Coolers

The Texas state flower is the bluebonnet, the state tree is the pecan, and the state small mammal is the nine-banded armadillo. I say we should also have a state cocktail, and it should be ranch water: a three-ingredient, low-calorie highball made with fizzy water (traditionally Topo Chico), tequila, and lime juice. The cocktail is native to the Lone Star State, with mythical origin stories hailing from Fort Davis and Austin, and in the last year or so, it’s become a Texas-size competitor in the raging-hot market for canned mixed drinks. The pandemic likely played a role in the newfound demand: customers still want quality cocktails amid restaurant and bar closures, and are looking for something portable to share outdoors. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that many fans of ranch water are less interested in cutting their own limes or popping their own Topo caps than they once were.