Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks release former All-Pro Aldon Smith

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldon Smith had yet another run-in with the law earlier this offseason, and the latest off-field incident may result in him not playing at all in 2021. Smith was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Smith turned himself in on a warrant for...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#All Pro#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfl Network#Dui#The Dallas Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLTri-City Herald

Seahawks officially waive Aldon Smith, sign Spanaway Lake graduate Lakiem Williams

The Seahawks made official that they’ve waived former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith, as an NFL source had told The News Tribune early Wednesday. To fill Smith’s place on the preseason roster, Seattle signed linebacker Lakiem Williams Wednesday afternoon. He is a Tacoma native and Spanaway Lake High School graduate.
NFLABC News

Seattle Seahawks cut DE Aldon Smith for off-the-field matter, sources say

SEATTLE -- Aldon Smith's hopes of continuing his NFL comeback with the Seattle Seahawks are over. The team waived the veteran defensive end, it announced, with sources telling ESPN the move was because of an off-the-field matter. The decision is not football-related but rather the result of Smith violating the team's trust, according to a source.
NFLfoxbangor.com

Aldon Smith Cut By Seahawks As Battery Case Looms Over NFL Star’s Head

Aldon Smith is team-less once again … the Seattle Seahawks have just cut the star pass rusher, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, as his battery case is still forging on in the Louisiana court system. The 31-year-old signed a 1-year, $1.1 million deal with the ‘Hawks this off-season …...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Seahawks release former Mizzou star ahead of preseason opener

During training camps, teams are put into uncomfortable situations of releasing players who will not impact their teams on the field. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks released a player who they were counting on to contribute during the 2021 season. Former Missouri Tigers pass rusher Aldon Smith was released by...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Seahawks officially cut ties with veteran defensive end Aldon Smith

The Seahawks made a rather notable roster move on Wednesday as Seattle has parted ways with defensive end Aldon Smith, who signed with the team earlier this offseason. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and the team made the release official a few hours later. Smith,...
NFLWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks waive defensive end Aldon Smith, sign LB Williams

The Seahawks' gamble on oft-troubled defensive end Aldon Smith has ended as the team waived him Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, shortly before the team's scheduled practice at the VMAC. The Seahawks signed linebacker Lakiem Williams, a linebacker from Spanaway Lake High who played at Syracuse, to take his place on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 edge rushers Seahawks could have signed instead of Aldon Smith

The Seahawks could have signed several edge rushers instead of Aldon Smith but didn’t. Now he’s gone but some are still available. Smith was released earlier this week as the Seahawks couldn’t trust him. That’s not my opinion, that’s the clause in his contract. Maybe Smith had another off-field incident...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy