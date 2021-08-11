Cancel
Dayton, OH

Repeat offender indicted for the fatal shooting on Gerhard Street in Dayton

By Josh Goad
WDTN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of Dayton man who’s accused of fatally shooting George Smith on July 26. Raymond Walters, 63, is accused of shooting Smith somewhere in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street. Dayton police officers were sent to investigate and found the victim, who had been shot in the back of the head. Smith, 45, was then transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Aug. 10.

