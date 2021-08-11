Reaction: Xbox Game Pass Is A Gold Mine For Indies Right Now

Yesterday, we were treated to another Xbox Indie Showcase, and regardless of how you feel about the presentation's setup, there's no arguing there were some intriguing games shown. In fact, Xbox has been delivering a stellar library of indie titles in the past few months, plenty of which have dropped day one into Xbox Game Pass. In a year where many titles are receiving delays and whatnot, it's proven to be a beacon for those gaming lulls where we've fallen into a bit of a slump, and in all honesty, has delivered some of my favourite games of the year.