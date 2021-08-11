Remarkable colorized photographs capture the soldiers who fought in the Civil War and the conflict's battlefields, prisons, forts, ships and encampments that are now gone

There were tales that were once on the tip of everyone's tongues. Legends like John L. Burns, a veteran deemed too old to enlist in the Union Army who nonetheless fought at the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863.

Realizing that there was fighting close to his home, Burns joined the fray. Wounded in his arm and leg, he convinced Confederate soldiers he was an innocent bystander and crawled to safety.

'He became a folk hero in America,' author Laura DeMarco explained to DailyMail.com.

Poems were written and pictures were taken. In one photograph not long after the battle, the 'Old Patriot' sits shoeless in a rocking chair, his gun to the right and his crutches to the left. And while the Battle of Gettysburg and President Abraham Lincoln's speech at the Pennsylvania site – the Union victory there marked a turning point in the Civil War – are still well known, DeMarco pointed out that Burns once famous story has since faded.

This is one of the reasons the journalist wrote her new book, Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America's Greatest Conflict. It features rarely seen as well as some colorized images of the conflict's battlefields, prisons, forts, ships, encampments and soldiers. Neglected, paved over or built on, many places that once marked the war are now gone.

'The goal is to tell these lost stories,' she said.

The Civil War erupted on April 12, 1861 when the Confederacy attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina. But friction between the North and the South over slavery had been brewing long before. The conflict was one of the first to be extensively photographed. A new book, Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America's Greatest Conflict, by journalist Laura DeMarco shows through images its encampments, forts, buildings, prisons and battlefields - much of which has been lost to development, interstates or neglect. Above, the Union officers who ran the penitentiary that was part of the Washington Arsenal in Washington, D.C. in a 1865 photo. General John F. Hartranft is seated center

While the Civil War started on April 12, 1861 when the Confederacy attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina, the foundation of the conflict was laid long before. The friction between the North and the South over slavery continued to grow as the United States expanded. The passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act in 1854, which allowed slavery in the two territories spurred abolitionists like John Brown to escalate their opposition.

In October 1859, Brown raided Harpers Ferry, which was then part of Virginia, because the armory stored thousands of weapons. The abolitionist hoped to use the firearms and spark a slave rebellion. Instead, he was captured, tried and hanged that December.

DeMarco noted that during the war, Harpers Ferry changed hands between the Union and Confederacy 14 times. It was 'such a seminal location in the war,' she explained. 'It was a transportation hub.'

But it was hard to protect and by the end of the war, the area was devastated, DeMarco said. One black-and-white photograph evokes the desolation as two men - one sitting, one standing - are seen amid the destruction.

Another image from DeMarco's new book, Lost Civil War, shows the 22nd New York Infantry above the arsenal earlier in the conflict in 1862. She noted it was taken by one of the Civil War's most important photographers, Mathew Brady. 'It illustrates his vital role in the war,' DeMarco said.

Born in 1822, Brady was raised in upstate New York and eventually moved to New York City. He opened a portrait studio on Broadway in Lower Manhattan in 1844 that would become prominent. '"Brady of Broadway" became the most widely recognized and admired photographic trademark of the antebellum era,' according to History.com.

By the 1850s, Brady had opened another studio in Washington, D.C. and took a now famous picture of a beardless Abraham Lincoln when he ran for president in 1860. Lincoln was the candidate for the then relatively new Republican Party and he reportedly quipped he wouldn't have been elected without Brady's portrait. Not long after Lincoln won the White House, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Texas and Florida seceded from the United States.

Brady hired photographers and assistants to chronicle the conflict. Photography had been around since the 1820s but it took until 1839 for the daguerreotype – named after its inventor Louis Daguerre – for it to become available to the public.

'Though early photographic techniques were used in the Mexican-American War (1846-'48) and the Crimean War of 1853, it wasn't until the Civil War that the horrible toll of battle was documented so vividly and widely. Instead of glorious paintings of stoic generals and heroic troops, Civil War documentarians captured stark reality: broken bodies, scorched earth, maimed horses, skeletal prisoners of war and young faces drained of life,' DeMarco wrote in Lost Civil War.

'These were the first war photographs seen by a mainstream audience—displayed across the country, printed in newspapers and viewed on 3D stereo cards—and the first to represent reality, not romance.'

Mathew Brady was already a prominent photographer when the Civil War began in 1861 and had galleries in New York City and Washington, D.C. Two other well-known war photographers - Timothy O'Sullivan and Alexander Gardner - worked for Brady. O'Sullivan started as an apprentice but by the time the war began, the 21-year-old was part of Brady's crew of photographers to document the conflict, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum's website. 'O'Sullivan built his reputation on images that conveyed the destructive power of modern warfare,' according to the site. DeMarco explained that O'Sullivan was also a a lieutenant in the Union Army. After word spread about Burns' feat, O'Sullivan took several photographs of the hero, who was dubbed 'Old Patriot,' including the two above images. Burns died in 1872

Images of the Twin Houses in Fair Oaks, Virginia, above, during the war were well known. In what was supposed to be a larger home, two wings were built but the structure was never completed. The Battle of Seven Pines took place there with a casualty toll of 11,000 men, according to Lost Civil War. 'But this two-day battle in Henrico County, Va., on May 31 and June 1, 1862, is one of the better remembered due to a factor that had little to do with the fighting: the evocative pictures of the Twin Houses,' DeMarco wrote. There is now a historical marker in a parking lot where they once stood, DeMarco said

In addition to the role photography played revealing the conflict's brutal toll, it also afforded families and loved ones to have keepsake portraits of the husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and betrothed who went off to fight. This was due to new and easier to mass produce photographic processes, the ambrotype, which was printed on glass, and the tintype, printed on metal.

DeMarco noted in her book it is always difficult to take a photograph in a war zone, but during the Civil War it was a cumbersome process. Because of this, photographers had to 'travel with their own wagons and assistants, and makeshift darkrooms were set up quickly wherever space permitted,' she wrote in Lost Civil War.

'Many Civil War images are of the aftermath of battle or of generals or troops in repose (or posed) in camps. Many of the best-preserved images are from Brady's studio; he sold more than 10,000 images to the United States government for $25,000 in 1875, to cover debt he had taken on to set up his roving team.'

Other photographers, like George Barnard and Timothy O'Sullivan, also made their mark during the conflict. Barnard's image of the Twin Houses in Fair Oaks, Virginia, was a popular image. 'It almost looks surreal,' DeMarco told DailyMail.com.

'My love of history probably started with my parents,' author Laura DeMarco told DailyMail.com. Growing up in Cleveland, her family would 'pile into a station wagon and go to a Civil War battlefield.' Always interested in local history, the longtime journalist wrote her first book about Cleveland. Other books followed and Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America's Greatest Conflict is her fourth

In what was supposed to be a larger home, two wings were built but the structure was never completed.

The Battle of Seven Pines took place there with a casualty toll of 11,000 men, according to Lost Civil War. 'But this two-day battle in Henrico County, Va., on May 31 and June 1, 1862, is one of the better remembered due to a factor that had little to do with the fighting: the evocative pictures of the Twin Houses,' DeMarco wrote.

'These buildings memorialized by George Barnard and other war photographers capture the bleak absurdity of war, as the two mirror-image houses loom over a decimated wasteland.'

Barnard accompanied General William Tecumseh Sherman on his March to the Sea. The Union general led 60,000 soldiers on a 285-mile march from Atlanta to Savannah from November 15 to December 21, 1864. According to History.com, the government was '"not only fighting hostile armies, but a hostile people," Sherman explained; as a result, they needed to "make old and young, rich and poor, feel the hard hand of war."'

Sherman made his March to the Sea after Atlanta fell on September 2, 1864. In her new book, DeMarco noted battles that took place in the Georgia city and others places like Nashville. Those battlefields and others have since been lost to development. 'Photo records are the only place many of these places still exist,' she wrote.

'Preserving Civil War heritage is essential not just because of important events, however. It's important because the Civil War is still shaping American life to this day. It takes place amid a debate over what remnants and reminders of the past should be preserved or taken down.'

Another of the war's famous photographers was George Barnard, who took the above 1862 image of the Twin Houses in Fair Oaks, Virginia. 'It almost looks surreal,' DeMarco told DailyMail.com. Soldiers are seen above with a 32-pound howitzer with the twin houses in the back. 'These buildings memorialized by George Barnard and other war photographers capture the bleak absurdity of war, as the two mirror-image houses loom over a decimated wasteland,' DeMarco wrote in Lost Civil War