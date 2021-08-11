Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Nikki Fried: White House has Florida’s back against DeSantis’ schools masks policies

By Issac Morgan
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 6 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried vowed Wednesday to leverage her relationship with the White House to protect local school districts facing punishment for going against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates for children.

Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat and 2022 gubernatorial candidate, criticized DeSantis during a news conference for threatening to withhold funds from school districts.

“Not only has the governor threatened to hold back funding to these schools” that are deciding to impose mask mandates, “but he is also not releasing money that is necessary — that has been directed to our school districts,” Fried said.

Fried’s office issued a press release saying that she has been working with the White House to seek solutions for rising COVID-19 cases in the state and provide financial assistance to school districts facing threats of defunding.

As previously reported by the Florida Phoenix, tension between local school boards and the state  erupted when DeSantis issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

The Republican administration has threatened loss of funding if school districts ignore DeSantis’ orders, even salaries for superintendents and school board members, arguing that parents have the right to decide whether masks are OK for their kids.

In Broward County, for one, school officials are considering suing the governor over his rules.

“Basically, what’s happened is, all this money is sitting right now inside of the governor’s office to be distributed to our school districts … whatever each district was going to need in order to open up their schools safely,” Fried said.

“To all of the school districts out there making these tough decisions, and to our superintendents, we will get your back. The White House will get your back. Unfortunately, the governor is not and is not looking out for the best interest of our children.”

Fried said she is in constant communication with the White House coronavirus task force about a variety of issues, including COVID-19 vaccines, ramping up testing sites, and “working on trying to bring more nurses down” to address staffing shortages in Florida.

In Florida, a hospital executive warned last week that many nurses have left for better paying jobs in other states, while hospitals have seen a spike in patients admitted to ICUs.

“They [the Biden administration] want to be helpful,” Fried said.

Meanwhile, Fried cited a survey by the Florida Education Association that found teacher vacancies across the state, plus school staff vacancies. Due to concerns over the pandemic and lack of safety measures, “teachers have decided to take early retirement, or take a leave of absence,” she said.

The union said in a press release Tuesday that it had counted 4,961 teaching vacancies posted on district websites and 3,753 staff openings. The survey was conducted during the week before Aug. 10.

“They [FEA] are brainstorming to try to find ways to bring more teachers into the fold,” Fried said. “But of course, teachers are scared on COVID and the outbreaks and the fact that we are not doing everything possible to protect them in the classroom.”

The post Nikki Fried: White House has Florida’s back against DeSantis’ schools masks policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

586
Followers
571
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#The White House#Democrat#Republican#Fea#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Biden administration pressures Florida Gov. DeSantis over school mask policies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has written Gov. Ron DeSantis saying that if his administration withholds state funding from school districts that enact mask mandates, those schools can use federal coronavirus relief dollars to make up for the penalties. In a letter to DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona […] The post Biden administration pressures Florida Gov. DeSantis over school mask policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EducationPosted by
Florida Phoenix

State floats removal of school board members who require kids to wear masks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The State Board of Education floated the possibility Tuesday of removing local school district officers who vote to impose mask mandates on their students, on the ground that doing so breaks Florida law. The board invited Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to investigate the matter and take all legal steps to enforce these laws, including the […] The post State floats removal of school board members who require kids to wear masks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Leon County, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ lawyers ask judge to toss parents’ lawsuit over school mask policy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The DeSantis administration has cited two school districts’ defiance of his ban on mask mandates in the classroom in defense of that policy. The argument appears in a legal brief the administration submitted to Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper in a lawsuit filed by a group of parents who claim the policy will put […] The post DeSantis’ lawyers ask judge to toss parents’ lawsuit over school mask policy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Citing new state and federal COVID-19 statistics, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday to declare a state of emergency and draw down federal disaster assistance. In her daily announcements of updated COVID data, Fried said Monday that conditions in Florida are becoming dire, yet DeSantis has shown […] The post Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
AgriculturePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Pay boost for federal firefighters OK’d by Biden administration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — As wildfires rage in the western United States, the Biden administration on Tuesday announced it is hiking pay for federal wildland firefighters to at least $15 per hour. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the change will boost pay for 3,500 firefighters with the Interior Department and […] The post Pay boost for federal firefighters OK’d by Biden administration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

DOJ civil rights official urges Congress to act soon on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A top Justice Department official on Monday stressed the need for Congress to pass  legislation named after the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis in order to protect voting rights across the United States. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke told lawmakers that since a 2013 Supreme Court […] The post DOJ civil rights official urges Congress to act soon on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Democrats unveil new voting rights bill named for John Lewis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — At the base of the bridge in Selma, Ala., where the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia almost died while marching for civil rights, congressional Democrats announced Tuesday the introduction of legislation that aims to protect voting rights across the country. Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat, unveiled what will be designated […] The post U.S. House Democrats unveil new voting rights bill named for John Lewis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida hospitals face critical staffing shortages as COVID continues to expand

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The number of adults and children hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 16,521 overnight, pushing Florida’s hospitals into critical staffing shortages, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) said Tuesday. The hospitalized patients include 199 children. “There can be no question that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their absolute limits,” said FHA president and CEO Mary Mayhew […] The post Florida hospitals face critical staffing shortages as COVID continues to expand appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Florida Phoenix

White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases; activists want more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration plans to appeal a federal court decision forcing the government to restart oil and gas leases that have been paused since January. But administration officials are also promising to comply in a way that takes into account the damage caused by fossil fuel development. The two-part move worries progressive activists and members […] The post White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases; activists want more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL public school names still commemorate the ‘Lost Cause,’ but that’s changing

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Miami, what was known as Robert E. Lee Middle School is now Jose De Diego Middle School — the Confederate general’s name ripped away and replaced in honor of a hero of Puerto Rican independence. In Jacksonville, Stonewall Jackson Elementary School is now Hidden Oaks Elementary, following protests against the old name by community […] The post FL public school names still commemorate the ‘Lost Cause,’ but that’s changing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Opinion: We’ve coddled ignorance for years. Now we’re all paying the price with COVID.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sane America has had enough. After almost two years of a horrific pandemic that’s killed almost 620,000 Americans  and deadly, faster-spreading variants emerging because selfish and ignorant people refuse to get vaccinated — those of us who have tried to do everything right have no more f–ks left to give. Anti-vaxxers, COVID conspiracy theorists, and […] The post Opinion: We’ve coddled ignorance for years. Now we’re all paying the price with COVID. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EducationPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Showdown over school masks: Broward school board stands firm; DOE calls emergency meeting Tuesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood believes that “the lives of the people in Broward county are invaluable,” and that’s why the board is standing firm on maintaining a mask mandate for the start of the school year, going against the DeSantis administration. Her comments come as Broward and another district, Alachua, are now […] The post Showdown over school masks: Broward school board stands firm; DOE calls emergency meeting Tuesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House moderates won’t back Dem budget without passage of infrastructure bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nine moderate U.S. House Democrats including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia and Jared Golden of Maine are threatening to oppose a budget resolution needed to pass a major social policy package unless a bipartisan infrastructure bill is first signed into law, according to multiple media reports. Opposition from the […] The post U.S. House moderates won’t back Dem budget without passage of infrastructure bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Despite rising COVID cases, FL public college students will be back on campuses this fall

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the fall 2021-22 semester opening soon in Florida, many public college students will be returning to in-person classrooms at normal capacity, regardless of vaccine status, mask preferences and the dogged COVID pandemic. That generally means no mandates, unlike what’s happening at hundreds of college campuses across the nation that are requiring students to be […] The post Despite rising COVID cases, FL public college students will be back on campuses this fall appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SciencePosted by
Florida Phoenix

In our mad, polarized, COVID surge summer, the only way out is through | John L. Micek

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It all kind of piled up this week: COVID hospitalizations and deaths are up. We’re still trying to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, even as intensive care units fill beyond capacity. As the Delta variant of the implacable virus attacks our children. Florida’s governor threatens the withhold the wages of educators who want to protect the lives of young people in their charge. […] The post In our mad, polarized, COVID surge summer, the only way out is through | John L. Micek appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Leon County, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

White House may aid local school officials whose pay gets docked over mask policies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the DeSantis administration threatens to strip salaries of local school officials who buck the governor’s masking policy for children, the Biden administration indicated it might step in to restore those paychecks with federal money. Meanwhile, critics of Gov. Ron DeSantis suggest that if anyone deserves to have his pay docked, it is the governor. […] The post White House may aid local school officials whose pay gets docked over mask policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

In a turnabout, Gov. DeSantis emphasizes COVID therapy over vaccines, face masks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is now de-emphasizing vaccines, social distancing, and face masks in combating COVID-19 in favor of therapies including monoclonal antibodies, which have shown promise in treating early infections. While the White House and many states in the nation are focusing on getting the shots, the governor signaled a striking new development in his […] The post In a turnabout, Gov. DeSantis emphasizes COVID therapy over vaccines, face masks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Appeal Court declares Fort Myers’ anti-panhandling ordinance unconstitutional

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state appeals court has overturned a Fort Myers city ordinance prohibiting panhandling, ruling that it was a clear violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal, with jurisdiction extending from Pasco to Collier counties, overturned David Joseph Watrous’ conviction for seeking charitable donations at the city’s Rosa […] The post FL Appeal Court declares Fort Myers’ anti-panhandling ordinance unconstitutional appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Biden touts his win on Senate-passed infrastructure bill to state and local leaders

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After the U.S. Senate approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill that he championed, President Joe Biden met virtually Wednesday with scores of state, local and tribal leaders to build support for the measure as it heads to the House. The meeting resembled a victory lap, with state, local and tribal leaders of both parties telling Biden […] The post Biden touts his win on Senate-passed infrastructure bill to state and local leaders appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Alachua County, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Some families are already looking to leave their current public schools due to “COVID Harassment”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some families in Alachua County’s public school district are already pursuing taxpayer-funded scholarships to transfer their kids to private schools because of  “COVID harassment.”  They could also transfer their children to public schools within the same district or to another district if there’s room. That’s allowed under a new rule that expands who can apply […] The post Some families are already looking to leave their current public schools due to “COVID Harassment” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy