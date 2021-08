Longtime forward Corey Perry has been close in clinching his second Stanley Cup championship of his career the last two seasons. The 36-year-old left the Anaheim Ducks in 2019 after spending most of 14 seasons there and went to both the Dallas Stars for the 2019-20 season and the Montreal Canadiens for 2020-21. In both instances with the Stars and the Canadiens, he found himself in the Stanley Cup Final, duking it out for the ultimate prize. However, in both situations, Perry was on the losing side of the series. Dallas fell in six games while Montreal was eliminated in five.