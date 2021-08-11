Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culpeper County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Central Culpeper County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bealeton to 7 miles southeast of Culpeper, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bealeton, Opal, Remington, Calverton, Midland, Elkwood, Stevensburg, Brandy Station, Lois, Winston, Lignum, Richardsville, Morrisville, Somerville, Goldvein, Sumerduck and Bristersburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandy Station, VA
City
Culpeper, VA
City
Somerville, VA
City
Morrisville, VA
City
Remington, VA
City
Sumerduck, VA
County
Culpeper County, VA
County
Fauquier County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Calverton#Stevensburg#Lignum#Richardsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy