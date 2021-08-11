Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Central Culpeper County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bealeton to 7 miles southeast of Culpeper, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bealeton, Opal, Remington, Calverton, Midland, Elkwood, Stevensburg, Brandy Station, Lois, Winston, Lignum, Richardsville, Morrisville, Somerville, Goldvein, Sumerduck and Bristersburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH