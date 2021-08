Rather than embark on some extreme fad diet that can actually do more harm than good, The Mayo Clinic Diet app can help users lose weight quickly in a healthy way. Follow along with the step-by-step program that uses science rather than trends to ensure your success. With the program you can lose six to 10l pounds in a matter of two weeks, which is pretty fast weight loss. Now you don't have to stop at the two week mark; you can keep going and keep losing more weight.