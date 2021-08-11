Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Central Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Taneytown to Green Valley to near Poolesville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Olney, Westminster, Damascus, Poolesville, Ellicott City, Aspen Hill, Randallstown, Montgomery Village, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, Reisterstown, Redland, Mount Airy, Hampstead, Manchester, Sykesville and Oakland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH