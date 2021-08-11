Cancel
Watson way down on Texans' first unofficial depth chart

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

The Houston Texans released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team’s first preseason game this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as the fourth-string quarterback, behind starter Tyrod Taylor, backup Jeff Driskel and the third-string quarterback, 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills.

After missing a week of practice, Watson returned to the field this week, though he is not expected to play in Houston’s preseason opener based off the “limited reps he’s had in practice,” head coach David Culley told reporters Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 in Houston that he doesn’t expect Watson to travel to Green Bay this weekend.

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans in January, is still facing 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. He reported to training camp in order to avoid being fined $50,000 for each day of camp missed.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

