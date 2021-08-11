Cancel
Celebrities

Coco Austin Joins Celeb Bathing Trend: Only Showers When Feeling ‘Icky’

By Autumn Hawkins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco Austin has now entered the latest celeb bathing debate as she reveals she only showers when she feels “icky.”. Austin sat down with E!’s Daily Pop on her bathing routine, “Well, I don’t shower every day,” Coco said matter-of-factly. “I do what’s needed. My hair—I wash my hair every four days. Yeah, but when I’m feeling icky, I’ll get in the shower. Whether that’s every day, that may be, but that could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body.”

Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Celebritiesgetmarketreport.com

Over half of Americans repulsed by Jake Gyllenhaal and other celebrities’ bathing habits – digitalhub

Hollywood has gotten smelly – and half of Americans think it’s time for some celebs to take a shower. A new poll of 1,002 nationally representative Americans, conducted by OnePoll on Aug. 9, found that 51% are not in favor of celebrities Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bathing habits, saying it’s an absolute must to shower regularly.
CelebritiesPeople

Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly

The rapper shared her confusion after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed they don't shower often. Cardi B is pretty confused about the latest celebrity discourse on hygiene. The 28-year-old rapper recently chimed in on the current cleansing discussion after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Troubling Photo Sparks Concern For Kristen Bell, Bob Barker ‘Fading Away’, And This Week’s Celeb Health Reports

With almost back-to-back announcements of losing Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill to the rising Covid cases across the country, health and the fragility of life has been top of mind for many this week. That includes in Hollywood, where there have been a number of stories and reports in the last week concerning the well-being of some beloved stars.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Please, Famous White People, Stop Telling Us You Don’t Bathe

White celebrities should really stop announcing how little they bathe themselves or their children. For whatever reason, some famous people think that not bathing or not washing their hands is OK. What’s even more confounding is that they’re proudly sharing their unhygienic views with the public. The latest culprit is...
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Celebrities Not Bathing

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson reacted to celebrities revealing their surprising bathing habits. In the age of the internet, information tends to run pretty fast, and sometimes we learn some surprising things about our favorite stars. In some cases, it can be something exciting but in others, it can be pretty peculiar. It was certainly the latter in the case of certain celebrities that recently revealed that they found bathing to be “less than necessary” and not a part of their daily routine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jake Gyllenhaal Admits That He Finds It Unnecessary to Shower Often

Another one! Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to enter the debate about bathing — and he has his own reason for choosing to skip showers. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, 40, revealed to Vanity Fair on Thursday, August 5. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mila Kunis Makes Rare Appearance on Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram in Adorable Video

Ever since we got a good ol' look inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's unusual barn style mansion earlier this year, we've been pretty into this couple. So it's extra awesome that Mila made a rare appearance on Ashton's Instagram recently in a series of funny videos he posted titled "Krypto with Kunis," in which he asked her questions about cryptocurrency. Classic Ashton, right?
Lifestylethecut.com

I Am Begging the Celebs to Please Bathe

This blog is for Jake Gyllenhaal, an extremely handsome man who recently told Vanity Fair that he finds “bathing to be less necessary, at times.” And what times would those be, Jacob? Hmm? Here’s the full quote, for context:. VF: Is there anything revelatory about your shower ritual?. JG: I...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Dax Shepard defends taking testosterone: ‘It makes me far more on fire to be alive’

Dax Shepard's body confidence is at an all-time high. On a recent episode of his Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the 46-year-old actor opened up about his massive body transformation during an interview with friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were there via video-chat. Kutcher, who was there with Kunis to talk about cryptocurrency interrupted his wife to call attention to Shepard's beefiness.
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

Why You Should Always Shower After Your Sweat Session

Does it seem like it’s suddenly trendy not to bathe? If you’re one of the people who are considering trying out this trend… STOP and don’t walk… RUN to the shower at least if you just hit the gym!. You’ve recently heard celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ashton Kutcher and Mila...

