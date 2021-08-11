Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jackson and southeastern Franklin Counties through 345 PM CDT At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Stevenson, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stevenson, Anderson and Bass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
