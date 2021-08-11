Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GENESEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.alerts.weather.gov
