Viola, KS

Wichita man, dog killed when pickup truck crashes into semi near Viola

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old Wichita man and one of two dogs in his pickup truck have died after a crash involving a semi in southwest Sedgwick County. The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on K-42 near West 87th Street South, a few miles northeast of Viola. Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the GMC pickup was heading west when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound semi.

