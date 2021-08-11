Cancel
3D Printing Steel Parts At Home Via Special Filaments

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket engines are great for producing thrust from fire and fury, but they’re also difficult to make. They require high-strength materials that can withstand the high temperatures involved. [Integza], however, has tried for a long time to 3D print himself a working rocket engine. His latest attempt involves printing an aerospike design out of metal.

hackaday.com

#3d Printing#Steel#Filament#Integza
Aerospace & Defense

Teardown: 3D Printed Space Shuttle Lamp

Since the very beginning, the prevailing wisdom regarding consumer desktop 3D printers was that they were excellent tools for producing prototypes or one-off creations, but anything more than that was simply asking too much. After all, they were too slow, expensive, and finicky to be useful in a production setting. Once you needed more than a few copies of a plastic part, you were better off biting the bullet and moving over to injection molding.
Entertainment

ArtSea Ink: a colorful, seaweed-based ink for 3D printing

Some artists are embracing 3D printing as a new medium, allowing them to create intricate 3D compositions that are difficult to produce in any other way. But the rigid, plastic-based materials used in many 3D printers require high heat for workability. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have developed a colorful new ink for 2D and 3D art made of mica pigments in alginate, a sugar from seaweed that forms a stable gel without heat.
Apparel

Adidas Eyewear “Barely There” 3D Printed 3D CMPT Sunglasses

Sportswear brand adidas’s investment in the realm of material science has resulted in some of the most exciting and innovative products over the last few years, most notably in the exploration of the reuse of recycled oceanic plastic waste and also utilizing 3D printing and robotics to realize novel footwear. Similarly the brand has recently announced the development of new methods to manufacture sports eyewear using 3D printing, resulting in extremely lightweight, yet durable adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses fit for professional and consumer athletes seeking a “barely there” fit.
Cars

Famous Amsterdam canal gets a 3D-printed smart bridge

Amsterdam’s oldest neighborhood is getting a high-tech upgrade thanks to 3D-printing company MX3D and design firm Joris Laarman Lab. The team recently unveiled a stainless steel, 3D-printed smart bridge that will be placed over one of the city’s historic bridges in the Red Light District. The bridge will be equipped with digital technology to analyze crowd behavior.
Technology
GeekyGadgets

New Ultimaker print core CC for high-strength 3D printing

This month 3D printing manufacturer Ultimaker has unveiled a new print core CC printing head designed for high-strength 3D printing with abrasive material such as carbon fibre and glass which would normally damage a 3D printing head. Not only is the latest Ultimaker print core CC tougher it is also available in both 0.4 mm and 0.6 mm nozzle diameters providing makers, developers and engineers with a wider choice of flexibility when printing 3D models.
Business
The Independent

3DPRINTUK: a pioneer in 3D printing for manufacture

Since it first launched its service in 2011, 3D printing service provider 3DPRINTUK has emerged as a true innovator in the practical use of 3D printing for prototype and low-volume production applications. The company has stuck to its core strengths in developing unprecedented expertise with polymer powder-bed fusion (PBF) 3D printing processes. Today it offers manufacturing capability for key applications across industrial sectors, providing clients with real cost and time efficiencies when compared with more traditional manufacturing methods for low-volume batch production.
Engineering

Upgrade A 3D Printed CNC Milling Machine By Using It

One of the original ideas behind the RepRap project was for the machines to create their own upgrades. That philosophy is shining brightly in [Ivan Miranda] CNC milling machine project, which has been used to upgrade its aluminum and 3D printed frame components to steel. For precision machining on hard...
Software

Fraunhofer IGD Optimizes Cuttlefish 3D Printing Driver for Stratasys Polyjet Applications

DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Fraunhofer IGD, the leading international research institute in Applied Visual Computing, has optimized its Cuttlefish® 3D printer driver for Stratasys PolyJet™ 3D printing, and is working collaboratively with Stratasys on future software enhancements. Full-color, multi-material PolyJet 3D printing brings incredible realism...
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

Watch This 3D-Printed Engine Fan Fail Gloriously In Thrust Test

This video features SkyersJet, which is one of the world's biggest EDFs at a 400 mm diameter size and a 15 kW electric motor and gearbox drive. The SkyJet's parts are manufactured using 3D printing, which streamlines production and lowers unit costs. According to its website, SkyersJet's modular architecture allows it to be customized, making it a great fit for anything from large-scale RC aircraft to big drone VTOLs.
Computers
GeekyGadgets

Holo Clock unique 3D printed ring clock

Holo Clock is a unique clock created using a little 3D printing and Arduino hardware and coding by Instructables user “saulemmetquinn”. The clock uses rings to tell the time and was recently as a runner-up in the Instructables Arduino Contest. The clerk uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller together with a stepper motor which it controls to keep a precise time measurement, the 3D printed components were created in OnShape over the course of a month and everything is available including full instructions for you to build your very own via the Instructables website.
Engineering

A Simple Guide To 3D Printing: Can You 3D Print Metal?

3D printing is a relatively new technology that is being developed constantly over the last decade. It opened new possibilities in various industries to design and build products that seemed hard to manufacture before. 3D printing is still not widely used in the business world, but with the latest technological advancements, the future seems bright for this branch of technology. Most people think that it only uses plastic to manufacture products. However, various materials have been introduced to this technology in the last few years. One of the most promising materials to be used is metal, as it opens new possibilities to build hard to manufacture metal parts through traditional ways. This guide will show you how to 3D print metal.
Construction

Baker Concrete, Lithko back Sika-guided 3D printing specialist

A key player commercial construction-grade 3D concrete printing technology reports significant investments from top practitioners Baker Concrete Inc. and Lithko Contracting LLC, based respectively in Monroe and West Chester, Ohio. “Being able to collaborate with these industry leaders will allow us to continue to transform concrete construction through speed of...
Beauty & Fashion

How To Make Resin Prints Crystal Clear

[Matou] has always been entranced by the beauty of natural crystal formations [and has long wished for a glowing crystal pendant]. Once he got a resin-based 3D printer, he was majorly disappointed to find out that although transparent resin prints look like delicious candy when they’re still wet, they turn cloudy and dull after being washed in an isopropyl bath and cured with UV light. There must be a way to either polish pieces back to clear, or keep them clear in the first place, [Matou] thought, and set about experimenting with some test crystals (video, embedded below).
Engineering

The world of 3D printing keeps on rolling

The great, not-so-late REO Speedwagon released “Roll with the Changes” during my late teens. The song has become especially meaningful over the past year or so, not only as it relates to the pandemic, politics, and the planet, but to 3D printing as well. I consider myself fairly well-versed in...
Electronics

Hacked IKEA Air Quality Sensor Gets Custom PCB

Last month we brought word of the IKEA VINDRIKTNING, a $12 USD air quality sensor that could easily be upgraded to log data over the network with the addition of an ESP8266. It only took a couple of wires soldered to the original PCB, and since there was so much free space inside the enclosure, you didn’t even have to worry about fitting the parasitic microcontroller; just tape it to the inside of the case and button it back up.
Engineering

3D-Printed Components for Cold Atoms

Researchers demonstrate lighter, smaller optics and vacuum components for cold-atom experiments that they hope could enable the development of portable quantum technologies. Somaya Madkhaly of the University of Nottingham, UK, and her colleagues are on a mission to build compact equipment for quantum technologies. Ideally, such devices will be small, lightweight, and robust so that they could be used anywhere, anytime—unlike current lab-based systems, which are far from being portable. The team recently demonstrated a 3D-printed vacuum chamber that is 70% lighter than a standard vacuum chamber, something that they say could help reduce the size and weight of systems that use such chambers. Now they have used 3D-printed parts to demonstrate a compact magneto-optical trap—the starting point for many quantum technologies as well as cold-atom experiments [1].
Engineering

Filtering Coffee Through 3D Printed Glass

Typically, when we think of 3D printing, we think of gooey melted plastics or perhaps UV-cured resins. However, there’s a great deal of research going on around printing special impregnated filaments with alternative materials inside. [Ahron Wayne] has been working on these very materials, and decided to make himself a brew with a prototype print.
Beauty & Fashion

3D-printed chain mail fabric can stiffen on demand (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States, have developed a new type of ‘chain mail’ fabric that is flexible like cloth but can stiffen on demand. The lightweight fabric is 3D-printed from nylon plastic polymers and comprises hollow...
Electronics

3D Printed Smart Glasses Put Linux In Your Face

Unimpressed by DIY wearables powered by dinky microcontrollers, [Teemu Laurila] has been working on a 3D printed head-mounted computer that puts a full-fledged Linux desktop in your field of view. It might not be as slim and ergonomic as Google Glass, but it more than makes up for it in terms of raw potential.
Amsterdam, NY

The World’s First 3D-Printed Steel Bridge Opens in Amsterdam

For architects, engineers, and other designers, 3D printing is providing an opportunity to create truly innovative structures. One such project is the world’s first 3D-printed stainless steel bridge that has just opened over a canal in Amsterdam’s Red Light District. The new MX3D Bridge was designed by Joris Laarman Lab with MX3D, a startup founded by Laarman and Arup.

