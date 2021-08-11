3D Printing Steel Parts At Home Via Special Filaments

3D printing is a relatively new technology that is being developed constantly over the last decade. It opened new possibilities in various industries to design and build products that seemed hard to manufacture before. 3D printing is still not widely used in the business world, but with the latest technological advancements, the future seems bright for this branch of technology. Most people think that it only uses plastic to manufacture products. However, various materials have been introduced to this technology in the last few years. One of the most promising materials to be used is metal, as it opens new possibilities to build hard to manufacture metal parts through traditional ways. This guide will show you how to 3D print metal.