The Kansas City Monarchs (51-24) took a towering win over the Sioux City Explorers (39-36) thanks to Colin Willis, going 4-for-5 with six RBIs Tuesday night in Iowa. Sioux City struck first in the bottom of the second, but their lead didn’t last long. The Monarchs started building their lead in the top of the third, starting with a walk by Morgan McCullough, then a home run by Charcer Burks gave KC a 2-0 lead.