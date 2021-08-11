Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

By KEN RITTER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTYv6_0bOnSdtm00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge.

The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.

Lozano-Sanchez “made statements about the victims not paying rent and that he was certainly upset about it,” Fattig said.

Police reported arriving at his small home early Tuesday to find one woman dead outside, the wounded man stumbling out the front door and another woman dead in a bedroom.

The wounded man was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Lozano-Sanchez refused to speak with police after his arrest. A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said he told a witness, Adria Ortega, several days ago that he was angry about his tenants not paying rent.

“Ortega suggested Lozano go to court to evict the people living inside his home. Lozano Sanchez told the witness he would ‘handle it his way,’” the report said.

Fattig revealed that another tenant, a man identified in the police report as Carlos Lopez, was in the house during the shooting but was not shot.

Lopez told police that he saw Lozano-Sanchez go into a bedroom where a woman pleaded for her life, multiple gunshots were fired and the wounded man ran out.

“The surviving roommate heard and saw the defendant enter into another bedroom in the house, and he heard cries for help from the occupants and thereafter heard the defendant shoot them,” Fattig told the judge. “He also saw the defendant exit that bedroom, smiling.”

The names of the victims, all in their 50s, were not immediately released.

Sarah Hawkins, a deputy public defender representing Lozano-Sanchez, protested that reading a police arrest statement in court did not amount to evidence. She lost a bid to have him freed on $10,000 bail and house arrest.

The judge set Lozano-Sanchez’s next court date for Monday.

Police say they had no immediate information linking the rent dispute with a nationwide eviction moratorium that expired last week but was reinstated for areas with high transmission of COVID-19, including Nevada.

The modified ban from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faces legal challenges and lasts until Oct 3.

Fattig told the judge that Lozano-Sanchez asked a neighbor to help him dispose of the gun, but police found it in a nearby bush.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Landlord#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Silento Indicted on Felony Murder Charge in Cousin's Killing

The 'Watch Me' rapper was indicted for the killing of his cousin. "Watch Me (Ship/Nae Nae)" rapper Silento was indicted on four charges by a Georgia grand jury on Aug. 3 in connection with the shooting death of the MC's cousin earlier this year. According to the DeKalb County Superior Court's bill of indictment obtained by Billboard, Silento (born Ricky Lamar Hawk) was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Landlord convicted of stalking a tenant, violating a protection order

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville landlord charged repeatedly with violating a protection order and stalking a tenant was found guilty Thursday. These latest charges were filed in September and November of 2020. The incidents involve the same woman. He showed up at her work despite the protection order. Klosterman and...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

REPORT: Landlord accused in double murder was upset over unpaid rent, told witness he would handle it ‘his way’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — Las Vegas police say a rent dispute led to a shooting that left two women dead and a man critically injured early Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report for 79-year-old Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, a witness told police Lozano was angry about the occupants who rented rooms in his home not paying the rent. When the witness suggested Lozano got to court to evict the renters, Lozano told him he would “handle this his way.”
Public Safetysiouxlandnews.com

Trial to be reset for man accused in Anamosa Prison murders

Michael Dutcher waived his right to a speedy trial in a Thursday morning hearing. This postpones the bench trial scheduled to start next week. Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are facing two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and attempted murder stemming from a failed prison escape on March 23. Nurse...
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Ex-LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

California's attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against a former Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019. Officer Salvador Sanchez, who was a seven-year veteran of the LAPD at the time of the...
Public Safetypncguam.com

Man sentenced to 5 years for assaulting landlord

Patrick Ermic Rudolph will spend five years in jail after Judge Vernon P. Perez sentenced him to 10 years incarceration with all but five years suspended. The defendant was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Assault as a Second Degree. Felony arising from an incident in August 2017 when the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station

California s attorney general said Tuesday that his office will conduct its own review of a transit officer's involvement in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Black man at a San Francisco Bay Area train station in 2009.The decision by Rob Bonta comes after Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County s district attorney, announced in January that her office would not file a murder charge against former Bay Area Rapid Transit officer Anthony Pirone in the death of Oscar Grant on News Year’s Day. She said that while his conduct that night was unacceptable, he did not fire the gun...
Baltimore, MDmidfloridanewspapers.com

11 Baltimore men indicted on murder, assault and gun charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of 11 young men who are allegedly part of a violent Baltimore gang dubbed “39 Babies” have been indicted for crimes including first-degree murder, assault, carjacking and retaliatory shootings, Maryland's attorney general announced Wednesday. At a news conference with city law enforcement and federal agents,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Members Of Baltimore Gang ’39 Babies’ Indicted, One Fugitive Sought

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. Attorney General Brian Frosh joined BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison and the ATF to announce the indictment Wednesday. “Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39 Babies organization,” said Frosh. “These men used threats and violence to control their territory and retaliate against adversaries. They flaunted guns and money on social media and in music videos. Our partnership with...

Comments / 2

Community Policy