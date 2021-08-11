Cancel
Rochester, MN

Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

By Jessica Williams
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 7 days ago
People love to rant about their negative experiences A LOT (especially on some Facebook pages). Not sure if I'm so used to seeing the negative news that this just phased me a bit more than normal but this made my heart happy - a Rochester, Minnesota business just wrote a gushy letter of how proud they are of their staff. 💗 And instead of posting a team photo or calling people out individually because they won an award, the letter was addressed to the parents of the staff.

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
