Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Forget the Alamo

By NIC YEAGER
Fort Worth Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former student of Texas public schools, much of what I remember from Texas history class boils down to this: General López de Santa Anna, of Mexico, was evil incarnate — my old friends and I still marvel at how much this was hammered into our heads — and the Texas Revolution was a fight for liberty against the tyrannical Mexican government. The Battle of the Alamo, where Texian fighters held out for 13 days and then were slaughtered by Mexican forces, has long been a central part of that story. Every Texan has been told to “remember the Alamo.”

www.fwweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tomlinson
Person
Bryan Burrough
Person
Davy Crockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Revolution#The Battle Of The Alamo#Texan#American#Chicano#Mexicans#Stanford#Tejana#Latinx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Vietnam
Related
Alamo, TXNHPR

Best-Selling Book Helps Recast The Historic Battle At The Alamo

A new book is recasting the question - do you remember the Alamo? - to, how do you remember the Alamo? The authors argued that a significant driver for Texas independence was the expansion of slavery. Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies reports. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE ALAMO") UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER:...
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Sen. Robert Nichols: THC approves plan for Alamo hall, building

The Battle of Nacogdoches occurred 185 years ago on Aug. 2, 1836, a group of Texas settler defied an order from a Mexican Army commander and did not surrender their weapons. This battle is often referred to the opening gun of the Texas Revolution. The revolutionaries were successful in this first conflict and cleared East Texas of military rule, allowing citizens to meet in convention without military intervention.
Texas StatePosted by
The Atlantic

The Experiment Podcast: The Part of the Alamo Story Texans Forgot

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The epic, oft-told origin story of Texas centers on the Lone Star State’s most infamous battle: the Battle of the Alamo, where American heroes such as Davy Crockett fought to the death against the Mexican army to secure Texas’s independence. The only problem, according to the writer and journalist Bryan Burrough, is that this founding legend isn’t all true. In June, Burrough and two other Texan writers set out to debunk the myth of the Alamo, only to find themselves in an unexpected battle with Texans still trying to protect their state’s revered origin story.
Bowie County, TXTexarkana Gazette

KARL RICHTER | Remember frightening 'Forget the Alamo' backlash

Residents of Bowie County, Texas, may feel a particular sting if they read the recent book "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth." The county's namesake, James Bowie, is one of the trinity of venerated martyrs — along with William B. Travis and Davy Crockett — forever linked to the book's subject, the Battle of the Alamo. That puts him under the authors' microscope as they seek to remove romantic legend from the battle's story and the broader history of early Texas.
Texas StateWilson County News

‘Texian Edition’ debuts Aug. 18 at The Alamo

The Alamo will open a limited time exhibit, “Phil Collins Collection Preview: Texian Edition,” on Wednesday, Aug. 18, featuring priceless artifacts from the Texian side of the Texas Revolution. The exhibit will be displayed through Oct. 3 in the Alamo Exhibit Hall. Admission is free on Aug. 18 only. Alamo...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Who Was Davy Crockett?

Davy Crockett has earned himself American Folk Hero status - but why?. Crockett was born on August 17, 1786 in eastern Tennessee. While he didn’t really get much schooling, he became a very skilled woodsman, scout and hunter. The outdoorsman fought in the War of 1812 under Major John Gibson....
Bexar County, TXexpressnews.com

Live Q&A: All things Alamo, from recent drama to plaza renovations

Columnist Gilbert Garcia interviews reporter Scott Huddleston and business columnist Chris Tomlinson about all things Alamo. Tomlinson's recently published book, "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of An American Myth" has renewed an old debate about the role slavery played in the Texas Revolution. Huddleston is a veteran staff writer, covering Bexar County government, local history, preservation and the Alamo.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

8 reasons to surrender to the arts this August in the Alamo City

With the museum and gallery scene bustling again, summertime in San Antonio has never been so artistically cool and eclectic. There is something for everyone, whether it’s old Hollywood westerns, organisms with extraordinary talents, American impressionists, fanciful prints, dogs riding the railroad, or artists contemplating the effects of COVID-19 on their craft, these eight local exhibits and activities are definitely worth your while.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Kissimmee, FLBoxing Scene

Yomar Alamo vs. Adrian Yung - Undercard Information

Boxeo Telemundo initiates it Summer Series following the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games on August 13th, live with audience from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center(OHP) in Kissimmee, FL. Rising WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (19-0-1 12 KO's) will headline the card, as he puts his undefeated record & title on the line against Mexican challenger Adrian “Chinito” Yung (28-6-2 22 KO's) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa in a 10 round bout. Tickets are officially on sale at ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at OHP.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Guess the rent of this upgraded one-bedroom 'villa' in Alamo Heights

With talks of the great California exodus, it's clear that people are moving to Texas. Even celebrities. As rents appear to be plunging in some U.S. cities, that doesn't seem to be the case with San Antonio. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. MySA is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Welcome to Saytown's "Guess the Rent" series.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen on Labor Day weekend

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen Sept. 3, company leaders announced Monday. Programming at Alamo on the opening weekend will include the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the latest entry in the “Candyman” terror series. The first 5,000 patrons will get a free...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Alamo Drafthouse Sets Another Reopening Date in Lubbock

Back in April, Alamo Drafthouse announced it would be re-opening sometime in July, which of course has since come and gone. For Alamo fans, this raised some alarms, as it seemed that Alamo may have been facing more obstacles to reopening than it would be able to overcome. The parking lot has been so...lonely, and has been for so long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy