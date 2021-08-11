Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rocky road ahead for infrastructure bill, $3.5 trillion budget plan

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- Democrats were quick to celebrate rare back-to-back victories when the Senate approved both a $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill and an additional $3.5 trillion package piled high with progressive priorities just before adjourning for recess on Wednesday – but it’s a rocky road ahead before either bill makes it to the president’s desk to be signed into law. The House is expected to return the week of Aug. 23 to vote on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution that paves the way for Congress to squeak out a behemoth package filled to the brim with social and progressive priorities, including combating climate change, funding universal pre-K, and reforming immigration law – but unlike the bipartisan infrastructure bill, this one with zero Republican support.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Bills#Democratic#The White House#Republicans#Sen Joemanchin#West Virginians#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Pelosi is trying to jam the rebels threatening to tank Biden’s agenda

Incredibly, the nine conservative Democrats who have been threatening to derail passage of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill are still at it. They’re still demanding a vote only on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and still say they’ll vote against any effort to hold together the carefully structured procedure that’s been designed to ensure that both pass together.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nancy Pelosi snubs bipartisanship

On the critical issue of infrastructure, the public witnessed a historic breakthrough last week as a bipartisan team of U.S. senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, shepherded a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan through the Senate. Over a third of the Republican caucus, 19 senators, joined the Democrats — practically a "Kumbaya" sing-along for a legislative body that has grown accustomed to either near-unanimous votes on uncontroversial legislation or bitter partisan splits from slim Republican or Democratic majorities.
Congress & CourtsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi Turns Up the Pressure

Despite resistance from a group of moderate lawmakers, Democratic leaders in the House are turning up the pressure within their caucus to stick with the plan to advance President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The moderates are demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bring the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Pelosi, White House officials plot infrastructure path

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senior White House officials met for 90 minutes on Tuesday to strategize how to ensure passage of major infrastructure spending, people familiar with the discussions tell Axios. Why it matters: With the president's top legislative priority facing resistance among a Democratic caucus that's divided about...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Congress & CourtsAspen Times

John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear

We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats play game of chicken over Biden agenda

Democratic leaders are doubling down on their strategy to advance President Biden ’s domestic agenda next week, daring a bloc of centrists in their party to object and risk derailing trillions in federal spending on infrastructure projects and social programs. During a private conference call on Tuesday, Majority Leader Steny...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrats want to use your taxpayer money to fund abortion on demand

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?

Comments / 0

Community Policy