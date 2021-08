Nick Rost didn't homer first, so he had to make sure his blast over the wall in right field Tuesday night in Lonsdale was more memorable than his brother's. So, two batters after Nate Rost put the Faribault Lakers in front by two runs in the top of the first, Nick responded with his own two-run home run, but added a bat flip that might have soared to an apex higher than the actual home run.