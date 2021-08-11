UPDATE: Woman found sleeping, taken into custody after Chesterfield barricade situation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman barricaded herself inside a home in Chesterfield County, but police said there was no danger to the surrounding community. Officers were called to the 1600 Creek Side road after receiving a report about a disturbance nearby and about a woman inside a home in the area with a gun. There was no indication that anyone had been shot or hurt, police said.www.wric.com
