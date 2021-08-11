Northwest Large Fire Interactive Map
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has provided this interactive map of large wildfires in Oregon and Washington. At KLCC we monitor many sources to do our best to keep you informed on dangerous and potentially dangerous wildfires in Oregon. We're sharing this here as another way to keep you informed as quickly and comprehensively as possible. More information on the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center including the latest on Oregon and Washington fires can be found here.www.klcc.org
