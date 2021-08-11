Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Northwest Large Fire Interactive Map

klcc.org
 6 days ago

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has provided this interactive map of large wildfires in Oregon and Washington. At KLCC we monitor many sources to do our best to keep you informed on dangerous and potentially dangerous wildfires in Oregon. We're sharing this here as another way to keep you informed as quickly and comprehensively as possible. More information on the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center including the latest on Oregon and Washington fires can be found here.

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon Reports Record COVID-19 Case Numbers As Hospitals Fill

Oregon hospitals are a step closer to the brink of being overrun with COVID-19 patients following another day with record-high case counts in Oregon. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,941 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19, breaking single-day records that were set just a few days prior. And so far, this latest surge of infections shows no sign of slowing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy