ASU to require face coverings inside classrooms

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

(TEMPE, Ariz.) Arizona State University announced Wednesday that masks or face coverings will be required in all classrooms as well as in teaching and research labs.

ASU noted it will continue to work within guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for colleges and universities. The guidelines suggest that everyone wear a face covering while inside university or college buildings.

Face coverings will also be required in any other environment where physical distancing isn't possible.

"Additionally, consistent with CDC guidelines, face covers may be required in some crowded outdoor settings or activities that involve sustained close contact with other people," ASU said in a statement.

The policy came in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The CDC recommended face coverings for all people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, in areas of high risk of transmission. ASU has campuses in Maricopa County, which is an area of high risk of transmission.

"As previously stated, the university continues to recommend strongly that people get vaccinated and ASU continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to students, faculty and staff," the university said. "Greater rates of vaccination are the best tool available to reduce the rate of transmission in the community, which could change the applicable face-covering guidance."