Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

ASU to require face coverings inside classrooms

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwSJn_0bOnOy2x00
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

(TEMPE, Ariz.) Arizona State University announced Wednesday that masks or face coverings will be required in all classrooms as well as in teaching and research labs.

ASU noted it will continue to work within guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for colleges and universities. The guidelines suggest that everyone wear a face covering while inside university or college buildings.

Face coverings will also be required in any other environment where physical distancing isn't possible.

"Additionally, consistent with CDC guidelines, face covers may be required in some crowded outdoor settings or activities that involve sustained close contact with other people," ASU said in a statement.

The policy came in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The CDC recommended face coverings for all people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, in areas of high risk of transmission. ASU has campuses in Maricopa County, which is an area of high risk of transmission.

"As previously stated, the university continues to recommend strongly that people get vaccinated and ASU continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to students, faculty and staff," the university said. "Greater rates of vaccination are the best tool available to reduce the rate of transmission in the community, which could change the applicable face-covering guidance."

Comments / 2

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Vaccines
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Tempe, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Tempe, AZ
Health
Maricopa County, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tempe, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Asu#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

LIST: Arizona school districts with mask requirements

PHOENIX - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on July 27 to recommend that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country with high levels of the virus. The public health agency also advised everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Posted by
KYMA News 11

COVID-19 outbreak in local schools send children back to remote learning

COVID-19 outbreaks are already disrupting classes only a couple of weeks after students hit the books. Cases are up and children under 12 are still not eligible to get vaccinated. McGraw Elementary School in Yuma is the first campus that has completely canceled in-person learning for 10 days due to an outbreak. The post COVID-19 outbreak in local schools send children back to remote learning appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona StateKGUN 9

LIST: Arizona schools with mask, vaccine mandates

PHOENIX — Despite Arizona lawmakers passing a law prohibiting mask or vaccine mandates in schools, several districts have recently decided to put or keep mask mandates in place. Flagstaff Unified School District - The Flagstaff Unified School District's governing board voted to require the use of face masks when indoors...
Ann Arbor, MIumich.edu

U-M to require face coverings indoors across all campuses

With the number of regional COVID-19 cases increasing and a greater risk of transmission due to the more infectious delta variant, the University of Michigan will require anyone in a campus building or on campus transit to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. The new policy takes effect...
Morrisville, NYmorrisville.edu

SUNY Morrisville announces requirement for face coverings in all indoor areas

With the health and safety of the campus community remaining our top priority, I am writing to you to provide an important update to SUNY Morrisville’s COVID-19 policies. As we are poised to begin the next academic year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance in light of the rising COVID-19 rates due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
Minnesota Statekvrr.com

Face coverings, vaccinations not required, but encouraged at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead says there are no plans to require face coverings when students return for the new academic year. The policy is different from the University of Minnesota, which has an indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status. In an email to students, MSUM...
Phil Campbell, ALMoulton Advertiser

NW-SCC to begin fall semester with face coverings required indoors

Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will offer students online and traditional face-to-face classes this fall with the continued use of face coverings being required indoors on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses. According to NW-SCC President Dr. Glenda Colagross, NW-SCC will follow the guidance of Center for Disease Control (CDC) of...
Hattiesburg, MSWTOK-TV

USM to require face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi says it will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The university announced the policy, among other updated protocols, as cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to surge. The updated...
Collegesadairvoice.com

State public colleges, universities will require face coverings

As presidents of our respective universities and the community and technical college system, we are looking forward to the fall semester. We have a clear desire to get back to the regular rhythms of campus life. Just a few weeks ago, we seemed poised to return to a sense of...
Arkansas Stateastate.edu

ASU System Trustees Authorize Chancellors to Require Face Covering Policies

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees today authorized its institution chancellors to require face coverings on campuses to help limit the spread of COVID-19. System President Chuck Welch told trustees during a teleconference meeting that all the chancellors, pending today’s action by the board, would immediately institute mandatory face covering policies indoors. Specific guidelines will be communicated to employees and students by each chancellor.
Amherst, MAWCVB

UMass-Amherst requiring face coverings for start of fall semester

AMHERST, Mass. — Massachusetts' largest public university will require students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings when the fall semester begins, regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement begins on Aug. 11, officials announced Monday. "Most Massachusetts counties and many others across the country are now...
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

ASU, NAU, UA to require face masks despite state law

PHOENIX -- All three of the state's universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus in certain situations, regardless of new legislation apparently designed to preclude them from doing that. And more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds...
Missoula, MTStamford Advocate

Missoula schools to require face coverings for first 6 weeks

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — With the new school year approaching, districts are setting mask policies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge in Montana. The Missoula County school board on Tuesday voted 6-3 to require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings for at least the first six weeks of classes, based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be required on buses, but can be removed while outside or while eating or drinking.
Russellville, ARnwahomepage.com

Arkansas Tech University to require face coverings for indoor settings

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Face coverings will be mandatory inside all Arkansas Tech University buildings effective Thursday August 12 and continuing until further notice. According to a news release from the university, students, faculty, staff, and guests will be required to wear face coverings regardless of their vaccination status when...

Comments / 2

Community Policy