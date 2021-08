Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) continues to be a summer favorite target of tech investors. After NET stock growth plateaued through the spring, it caught fire again in May. Since the middle of that month, shares in the CDN (content delivery network) and internet security provider have increased in value by 83%. While the pace has increased, the NET growth trajectory has been in place since the company went public in 2019. In the slightly less than two years since then, NET stock has delivered a 565% return.