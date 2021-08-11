Cancel
Madison County, AL

Madison County earns financial accolades; best credit rating in history — Moody’s, S&P

By Ray Garner
Yellowhammer News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County has received the highest credit rating in its history after a recent upgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, according to Commission Chair Dale Strong. Strong described the enhanced rating as a “momentous announcement.” The Moody’s rating improved from Aa2 to Aa1. In the Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, Madison County was given a rating of AA+ with a stable outlook.

