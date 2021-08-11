Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Gov. Tim Walz appoints inclusion and equity council

By Bill Salisbury
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz on Wednesday appointed 14 members to a new state Community Council on Inclusion and Equity. “The Community Council will play a key role in our efforts to transform the work and practices of state government to be more inclusive and equitable,” Walz said in a statement. “I applaud the appointees for committing themselves to public service and dedicating their talents and efforts towards fostering a Minnesota where people of all races and all walks of life can succeed.”

