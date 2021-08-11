Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Monetta man arrested in dog burglaries, incarcerated at Aiken County detention center

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbCYo_0bOnMiEz00
Buy Now Donald James (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A Monetta man arrested in April in connection to a string of burglaries at the Aiken County Animal Shelter is incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center.

Donald James was arrested April 1 on five warrants for burglary second degree.

On Aug. 29, 2020, a shelter employee noticed one of the dogs roaming the parking lot. When the employee looked at the kennel, he noticed that the latches were on the ground and appeared to be broken off, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A blue mask and red wrench were also found near the kennel.

The employee also stated that "he observed the dog's vaginal area to be swollen and advised that a vet technician looked at the dog and found it to be leaking from the vaginal area but could not advise what kind of or where the fluid was sourced from," according to the report.

Video surveillance footage later showed the suspect on the property with the same dog that was found roaming the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect gained access to the animal shelter six times dating back to February 2019.

"After each incident, shelter staff have located the dogs on property with the exception of one dog. During the most recent incident, shelter staff observed vaginal trauma on the dog the following morning," according to police.

James is still being held at the detention center, according to Lt. Robert Bowman.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
198
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Monetta, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Dog#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy