Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oakland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OAKLAND COUNTY At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lapeer to near Oxford to near Warren, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Oakland County, including the following locations Rochester Hills, Madison Heights, Lakeville, Clawson, Berkley, Oak Park, Hazel Park, Lake Orion, Sylvan Lake and Lathrup Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH