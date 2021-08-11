Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hardin; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN LOGAN AND EASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marseilles to Bellefontaine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Kenton, Russells Point, Belle Center, Northwood, Mount Victory, Rushsylvania, Huntsville, Ridgeway, Grant, Silver Creek, Pfeiffer, Hepburn, Mentzer, Bloom Center, Big Springs and Lewistown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH