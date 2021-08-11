Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Harris; Montgomery SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greater Greenspoint, moving northwest at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tomball, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, Aldine, The Woodlands, Spring, Hooks Airport, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Willowbrook, Hidden Valley, Greater Inwood, northern Acres Home, Langwood, western Bush Intercontinental Airport and Central Northwest.alerts.weather.gov
