Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Marion; Pickens; Tuscaloosa; Walker Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walker, northwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Marion, northeastern Pickens and Fayette Counties through 345 PM CDT At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Poplar Springs to near Coker. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northport, Winfield, Fayette, Carbon Hill, Gordo, Reform, Guin, Berry, Coker, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kansas, Belk, Gu- Win, Eldridge, Bankston, Samantha, Lake Lurleen State Park, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport and Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH