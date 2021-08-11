HBO Max's Batgirl Movie: 5 Quick Things We Know About The DC Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. From cartoonishly overdramatic self-parodies like to self-serious and appropriately dramatic cartoons, the Batman movies have shown us several different shades of the Dark Knight on the big screen in the many decades since Bill Finger and Bob Kane introduced him to DC Comics in 1939. However, signs show that we may be getting one of our most unique cinematic portrayals yet with Robert Pattinson as Batman in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is slated to hit theaters in March 2022. We still have a while before our burning questions regarding one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies are finally answered, but the little information we do have about this new take on the character is enough to keep us calm and confident amid our excitement, such as what stage of the Caped Crusader’s life we are destined to see.