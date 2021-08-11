Tornado Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR EASTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Adams, or 7 miles east of Friendship, moving east at 35 mph. Unconfirmed report of a tornado occurred at 252pm 6 miles west of Grand Marsh in Adams County. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Colburn, Brooks, County Roads A And B, County Roads G And M, The Colburn Wildlife Area, Coons Deep Lake Campground, County Roads C And G, County Roads E And G, The Preston Cliffs, Grand Marsh, Highway 21 And County G, The Ship Rock Wayside and Highway 82 And County B. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN