Polk County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Columbus, or 4 miles east of Landrum, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Lake Bowen, Green Creek and Fingerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Polk County, NC
Columbus, NC
