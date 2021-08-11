Cancel
Hall County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Hall, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hall; Jackson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL HALL AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Gainesville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Gainesville, Oakwood, Gillsville and Candler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

