Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Yuma County through 200 PM MST At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms over far southern Yuma County with very slow movement. HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph. Locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The heavy rain could cause flooding of local streets and low lying areas. Motorists on Interstate 8 could experience sudden strong wind gusts and reduced visibility. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton, Tacna, and Mohawk. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 56. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 36. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH