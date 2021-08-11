Deshaun Watson lands at fourth-string on Texans’ quarterback depth chart

The Eagles and Texans are in talks regarding a possible Deshaun Watson trade and both teams seem to want to come to an agreement. (Chris Trapasso on Twitter) Despite showing up to the Texans' training camp, Watson's intentions of not wanting to play for Houston again has remained steadfast. The Eagles have been reported as a possible landing spot for Watson for quite some time. They have a number of first-round picks and a young quarterback of their own in Jalen Hurts to offer which may be of interest to a rebuilding team like the Texans. However, at this time it is unknown who or what may be included in the potential deal. There is still a possibility Watson does not play this season or is forced to miss games due to a suspension because of the ongoing NFL investigation. Still, however, such a blockbuster trade would have a significant fantasy impact, especially in Philadelphia. Fantasy managers should expect Miles Sanders and Devonta Smith to get a significant boost to their current rankings, with their ADP rising in the process. Dallas Goedert is the one Eagle whose fantasy stock is likely unaffected to some degree. Despite a Watson acquisition undoubtedly increasing Goedert's fantasy value, it is unlikely enough for him to jump the likes of TJ Hockenson, Kyle Pitts or Mark Andrews. Jalen Reagor has been a disappointment thus far, but such a trade would likely give him life as a late-round selection despite a discouraging training camp this season. While fantasy managers seem to already be treating Houston players as if Watson will not be under center, a trade would be confirmation of that belief. It's possible the Texans do not have a single weekly fantasy starter in a typical 12-team format in 2021.