Deshaun Watson lands at fourth-string on Texans’ quarterback depth chart

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew his status, but there’s still something jarring about seeing it in writing. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, fourth-stringer for the Houston Texans. On the team’s first unofficial depth chart of 2021, Watson appears behind Tyrod Taylor (starter), Jeff Driskel (backup), and rookie Davis Mills (No. 3). The development comes at...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

