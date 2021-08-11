Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets advice from Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVOTi_0bOnKnRM00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more than many NFL quarterbacks, but he's still looking to learn from some of football's greatest signal-callers.

The Kansas City Chiefs star told The Ringer's Kevin Clark that he reaches out to Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for advice.

"I think people don't realize all us guys talk. I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom, and they're willing to give me advice," Mahomes said. "I'm still a young guy in this league. I'm still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year, and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing."

Mahomes has won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award, has an NFL MVP Award to his name and three Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons with the Chiefs.

It's no surprise that the Texas native wants to achieve more, though. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, has 14 Pro Bowl selections and two Offensive Player of the Year awards. Rodgers, meanwhile, has won a Super Bowl, has nine Pro Bowl selections and has been named league MVP three times.

After falling to Brady and the Bucs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes vowed to come back better than ever in 2021. He recently said his goal for the upcoming campaign is to lead the Chiefs to a 20-0 record.

Kansas City enters the 2021 season as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVI at +500, according to BetOnline.ag. Tampa Bay is second at +600.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Ringer#Super Bowls#League Mvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NBAYardbarker

Report: Isaiah Thomas worked out with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a point guard to their roster and are considering a few candidates. One player may actually have the lead in the race. Isaiah Thomas worked out with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, according to Chris B. Haynes. Haynes reports that the team has also worked out Mike James and Darren Collison. The report says that no signing is imminent.
NFLYardbarker

Dolegala Returns To Add Quarterback Depth

Officially, the Green Bay Packers got down to the 85-man roster limit on Tuesday by making three roster moves. Unofficially, they are at 86 players and will need to eliminate one more player from the roster. With Jordan Love nursing a strained throwing shoulder and iffy for Saturday’s preseason game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLhypebeast.com

Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy