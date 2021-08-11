Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets advice from Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more than many NFL quarterbacks, but he's still looking to learn from some of football's greatest signal-callers.

The Kansas City Chiefs star told The Ringer's Kevin Clark that he reaches out to Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for advice.

"I think people don't realize all us guys talk. I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom, and they're willing to give me advice," Mahomes said. "I'm still a young guy in this league. I'm still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year, and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing."

Mahomes has won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award, has an NFL MVP Award to his name and three Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons with the Chiefs.

It's no surprise that the Texas native wants to achieve more, though. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, has 14 Pro Bowl selections and two Offensive Player of the Year awards. Rodgers, meanwhile, has won a Super Bowl, has nine Pro Bowl selections and has been named league MVP three times.

After falling to Brady and the Bucs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes vowed to come back better than ever in 2021. He recently said his goal for the upcoming campaign is to lead the Chiefs to a 20-0 record.

Kansas City enters the 2021 season as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVI at +500, according to BetOnline.ag. Tampa Bay is second at +600.