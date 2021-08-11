Hollie Grimaldi Flores: One thing too many

Not to pat myself too soundly on the back, but I thought I was managing the whole “world is coming to an end” saga relatively well. I found ways to survive the shutdown last March and the subsequent fall out – from strained relationships with friends and relations — to my all but nonexistent social life — to the general rising discourse within the community I love so dearly — to all but 24/7 companionship with my spouse — with a relative sense of confidence that all would be well.