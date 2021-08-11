Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Al Stahler: A short history of fire

By Al Stahler Columnist
Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife has lived on Earth for close to four billion years. Over that time, conditions have changed many times … often drastically. The earliest life lived on an Earth with no oxygen in the air, nor dissolved in the water (which is what fish breathe today) … and it did fine.

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Changes#Bacteria#Life On Earth#Icehouse#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
Technologystudyfinds.org

Device makes seawater drinkable in minutes, possibly solving world’s freshwater shortage

GOYANG-SI, South Korea — Could drinking water soon come straight from our oceans? A new material could make seawater drinkable within minutes and could even solve the world’s freshwater shortages. Researchers say their new technology of removing salt from seawater is designed to last more than 14 times longer before it needs to be replaced than similar current technology.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
AstronomyPhys.org

Global trio of orbiters shows small dust storms help dry out Mars

By combining observations from three international spacecraft at Mars, scientists were able to show that regional dust storms play a huge role in drying out the Red Planet. Dust storms heat up higher altitudes of the cold Martian atmosphere, preventing water vapor from freezing as usual and allowing it to reach farther up. In the higher reaches of Mars, where the atmosphere is sparse, water molecules are left vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which breaks them up into their lighter components of hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen, which is the lightest element, is easily lost to space, with oxygen either escaping or settling back to the surface.
Politicskrcu.org

The History And Heartbreak Of The Dixie Fire

The Dixie fire is still roaring. The blaze has now burned through more than 500,000 acres of California, making it the second-largest overall fire in the state’s history and its largest single fire. The fire devastated Greenville last week, destroying businesses and homes. A gas station, hotel, and bar were...
EnvironmentUnion

Don Rogers: What smoke, fire portend

Wildfire is reshaping more than our landscape, wrecking more than our summers. The smoke is the least of it, of course. The pets living in harnesses, go-bags by the door, thinking twice about that road trip this time of year. Seems as many homes burn down as can be built...
SciencePhys.org

Satellite sensor EPIC detects aerosols in Earth's atmosphere

Aerosols are small, solid particles that drift aloft in Earth's atmosphere. These minuscule motes may be any of a number of diverse substances, such as dust, pollution, and wildfire smoke. By absorbing or scattering sunlight, aerosols influence Earth's climate. They also affect air quality and human health. Accurate observations of...
AstronomyCU Boulder News & Events

Dust storms on Mars play a huge role in drying out the planet

Mars scientists have long suspected that the Red Planet, which was once warm and wet like Earth, has lost most of its water to outer space. Since water is one of the key ingredients for life as we know it, scientists have been trying to understand how long it flowed on Mars and how it was lost.
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Thwaites glacier: Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream

Source: Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Ice losses from Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica are currently responsible for roughly four percent of the global sea-level rise. This figure could increase, since virtually no another ice stream in the Antarctic is changing as dramatically as the massive Thwaites Glacier. Until recently, experts attributed these changes to climate change and the fact that the glacier rests on the seafloor in many places, and as such comes into contact with warm water masses. But there is also a third, and until nowone of the most difficult to constrain, influencing factors. In a new study, German and British researchers have shown that there is a conspicuously large amount of heat from Earth's interior beneath the ice, which has likely affected the sliding behavior of the ice masses for millions of years. This substantial geothermal heat flow, in turn, are due to the fact that the glacier lies in a tectonic trench, where the Earth's crust is significantly thinner than it is e.g. in neighboring East Antarctica.

Comments / 0

Community Policy